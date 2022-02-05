U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs a proclamation with 1st Lt. Taylor Willson, 81st Force Support Squadron military personnel flight commander, and Tech Sgt. Mathew Rogers, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 2, 2022. Hunter declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 12:46 Photo ID: 7174044 VIRIN: 220502-F-NO318-1013 Resolution: 5427x3618 Size: 10.16 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.