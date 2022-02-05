Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander proclamation signing [Image 2 of 4]

    Asian American and Pacific Islander proclamation signing

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs a proclamation with 1st Lt. Taylor Willson, 81st Force Support Squadron military personnel flight commander, and Tech Sgt. Mathew Rogers, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 2, 2022. Hunter declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    TAGS

    sign
    Keesler Air Force Base
    proclamation
    AAPI
    Asian American and Pacific Islander

