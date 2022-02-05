U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs a proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 2, 2022. Hunter declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 12:46
|Photo ID:
|7174041
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-NO318-1009
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.68 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
