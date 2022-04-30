India Company 12k Hike

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete a 12k hike aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 30. 2022. Hikes are training events that assists in conditioning recruits through exercise, building moral, and creating a sense of belonging between recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Savannah Ritter)

