    India Company 12k Hike [Image 20 of 24]

    India Company 12k Hike

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete a 12k hike aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 30. 2022. Hikes are training events that assists in conditioning recruits through exercise, building moral, and creating a sense of belonging between recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7174015
    VIRIN: 220430-M-PI123-0850
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company 12k Hike [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD Parris Island
    Hike
    Parris Island
    India
    Recruits
    12k

