Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete a 12k hike aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 30. 2022. Hikes are training events that assists in conditioning recruits through exercise, building moral, and creating a sense of belonging between recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7174009
|VIRIN:
|220430-M-PI123-0845
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inda Company 12k Hike [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT