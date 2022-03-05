Spruance conducts tactical combat casualty care training

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 3, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Ficke, from Kittery, Maine, gives tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
