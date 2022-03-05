Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts tactical combat casualty care training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 3, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert Ficke, from Kittery, Maine, gives tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    TAGS

    corpsman
    tccc
    training
    spruance
    hm
    csg 3

