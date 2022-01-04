Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEBLCFS Vietnam Veterans Day Cake Cutting

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    JEBLCFS Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon participates in a cake cutting ceremony at the commissary to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29. Vietnam veterans in attendance received cake and a commemorative coin.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:47
    Location: VA, US
    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    Veterans
    US Army
    US Navy
    JEBLCFS

