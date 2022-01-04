JEBLCFS Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon participates in a cake cutting ceremony at the commissary to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29. Vietnam veterans in attendance received cake and a commemorative coin.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:47
|Photo ID:
|7173626
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-GR089-001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|76.89 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JEBLCFS Vietnam Veterans Day Cake Cutting, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
