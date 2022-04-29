220429-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 29, 2022) Volunteers from NSA Souda Bay delivered clothing donations to the Mouzouras Community Center on April 29. NSA Souda Bay's Chapel collects donations in support of our local communities and schedules deliveries several times a year. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 05:14 Photo ID: 7173202 VIRIN: 220429-N-AH609-1001-G Resolution: 3859x3087 Size: 6.3 MB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors deliver clothing donations, by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.