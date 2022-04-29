Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors deliver clothing donations

    Sailors deliver clothing donations

    GREECE

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220429-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 29, 2022) Volunteers from NSA Souda Bay delivered clothing donations to the Mouzouras Community Center on April 29. NSA Souda Bay's Chapel collects donations in support of our local communities and schedules deliveries several times a year. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 05:14
    Photo ID: 7173202
    VIRIN: 220429-N-AH609-1001-G
    Resolution: 3859x3087
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors deliver clothing donations, by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT