The Real Rogue Squadron

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 03, 2022) U.S. Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Justin Young (left), and Staff Sgt. Sydnie Schwenk, Airmen from Youngstown, Ohio, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron "Rogue Squadron", stand in front of a C-130 Hercules assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 Location: DJ Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US