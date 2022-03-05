Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Real Rogue Squadron [Image 3 of 4]

    The Real Rogue Squadron

    DJIBOUTI

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 03, 2022) U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Sydnie Schwenk, an Airman from Youngstown, Ohio, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron "Rogue Squadron", conducts maintenance on a C-130 Hercules assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    This work, The Real Rogue Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    C-130
    910th Airlift Wing
    75th EAS

