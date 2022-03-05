Spartan Soldiers hit their mark during 2022 Sullivan Cup

An M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew, assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires Multi-Purpose Anti-Tank rounds downrange during the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup serves to recognize excellence throughout the force and across the Armor Branch and allow schools to certify and adjust programs of instruction while assessing their ability to meet the demands of the field to build mastery of the profession. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

