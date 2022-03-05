Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Soldiers hit their mark during 2022 Sullivan Cup [Image 2 of 2]

    Spartan Soldiers hit their mark during 2022 Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    An M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tank crew, assigned to the "Panther Battalion," 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fires Multi-Purpose Anti-Tank rounds downrange during the Sullivan Cup Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, May 3, 2022. The Sullivan Cup serves to recognize excellence throughout the force and across the Armor Branch and allow schools to certify and adjust programs of instruction while assessing their ability to meet the demands of the field to build mastery of the profession. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    Sullivan Cup
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M1/M1A1/MIA2 Abrams tank

