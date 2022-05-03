Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Nurse Administers COVID-19 2nd Booster, May 2022 [Image 3 of 4]

    Tripler Nurse Administers COVID-19 2nd Booster, May 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Robert G. Acosta, registered nurse, Tripler Army Medical Center, administers a COVID-19 booster to Ryoko W. Kiyohara, family member and beneficiary, at TAMC, May 2, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7172391
    VIRIN: 220503-D-VN697-628
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Nurse Administers COVID-19 2nd Booster, May 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

