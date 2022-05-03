Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Labor and Deliver Nurse [Image 2 of 4]

    Tripler Labor and Deliver Nurse

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army, Maj. Shyla Gochnauer, labor and delivery registered nurse, Tripler Army Medical Center, checks a newborn’s heartbeat at TAMC, May 2, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Labor and Deliver Nurse [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

