    The Great Texas Air Show 2022 [Image 27 of 33]

    The Great Texas Air Show 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrafts with the 12th Flying Training Wing fly in formation during The Great Texas Airshow, Apr. 22, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The formation consisted of two T-1A Jayhawks; two T-38C Talons; and two T-6 Texan II. The Great Texas Airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 23 thru 24 at JBSA-Randolph. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 17:16
    Photo ID: 7172378
    VIRIN: 220422-F-RI984-027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Great Texas Air Show 2022 [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    airshow
    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA"
    "#GreatTexasAirShow

