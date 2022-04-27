Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support celebrates civilian retirement after 35 years of service

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Christian DeLuca 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Dominic Palommello, product services specialist, retired from the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s Clothing and Textile supply chain during a ceremony April 27, after 35 years of service.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Troop Support
    retirement
    Clothing and Textile

