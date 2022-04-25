220425-N-UN585-1154 VALLETTA, Malta (April 25, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, speaks with local artist Edwin Galea as Galea presents a painting aboard the ship in Valletta, Malta, April 25, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 03:34 Photo ID: 7170915 VIRIN: 220425-N-UN585-1154 Resolution: 6520x4347 Size: 947.89 KB Location: MT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross provides tours while in port in Malta [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.