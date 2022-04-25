Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross provides tours while in port in Malta [Image 4 of 7]

    MALTA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220425-N-UN585-1130 VALLETTA, Malta (April 25, 2022) Embassy representatives to Malta pose for a photograph next to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) after touring the ship in Valletta, Malta, April 25, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 03:34
    Location: MT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross provides tours while in port in Malta [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

