220425-N-UN585-1130 VALLETTA, Malta (April 25, 2022) Embassy representatives to Malta pose for a photograph next to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) after touring the ship in Valletta, Malta, April 25, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 03:34
|Photo ID:
|7170912
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-UN585-1130
|Resolution:
|6436x4291
|Size:
|834.91 KB
|Location:
|MT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ross provides tours while in port in Malta [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
