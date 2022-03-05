Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDEA Pacific Director for Student Excellence Meets with NBG CO [Image 1 of 2]

    DoDEA Pacific Director for Student Excellence Meets with NBG CO

    SANTA RITA, GUAM , GUAM

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett met with Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Pacific Director for Student Excellence (DSE) Lois Rapp at the NBG Headquarters May 3.

    Also present during the meeting were DoDEA Pacific Chief of Instructional Leadership Development Dr. Christopher Marczak, DoDEA Pacific West District Superintendent Dr. Jacob Sherwood, and NBG Schools Community Superintendent Gail Wiley. Additionally, Sherwood received an introduction
    as the new Pacific West Superintendent.

    During the meeting, the group discussed the progress of the ongoing school year, estimated future enrollments, DoDEA's communication strategies, and future military construction projects.

    Rapp assumed the position of DSE, April 2016. As the DSE, a Senior Executive Service (SES) position, Rapp's primary responsibility is to provide organizational leadership in the areas of performance, accountability, leadership development, and support for districts across DoDEA Pacific in the implementation of education initiatives.

    DoDEA Pacific

