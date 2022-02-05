Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers attend IPPS-A training

    U.S. Army Soldiers attend IPPS-A training

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command attend a Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System (IPPS-A) class in Pinellas Park, Fl on May 2, 2022. IPPS-A is the Army’s online Human Resources (HR) solution to provide integrated HR capabilities across all Army Components. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Tarako Braswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7170718
    VIRIN: 220502-A-CN213-0039
    Resolution: 3350x2261
    Size: 914.98 KB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers attend IPPS-A training [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

