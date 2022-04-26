Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Educators visit HQ Space Operations Command [Image 1 of 3]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    Space Operations Command

    Maj Gen Edward Thomas, U.S. Air Force Recruiting Service commander, and a group of AFRS Distinguished Educators visited HQ Space Operations Command to learn how Guardians and Airmen protect America and its allies in, from, and to space at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 26, 2022 (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 16:11
    Photo ID: 7170471
    VIRIN: 220426-F-FE269-0001
    Resolution: 4810x2409
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Educators visit HQ Space Operations Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRS
    Space operations Command

