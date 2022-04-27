Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 30 Retreat Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    SLD 30 Retreat Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Space Launch Delta 30 leadership along with Airmen and Guardians from the SLD 30 Delta Staff Agencies conduct a Retreat Ceremony April 27, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Retreat marks the end of the duty day, and the ceremony is conducted during the playing of the National Anthem with the lowering and folding of the U.S. Flag in a show of respect. (U.S. Space Force photos by Michael Peterson)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Retreat Ceremony
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30

