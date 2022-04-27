MASON, Ohio (April 27, 2022) Chief Musician Beth Revell, from Bullhead City, Arizona, sings a solo during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Mason Middle School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 14:41 Photo ID: 7170314 VIRIN: 220427-N-WV624-1014 Resolution: 5826x3889 Size: 6.07 MB Location: MASON, OH, US Hometown: BULLHEAD CITY, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Mason, ohio [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.