Navy Band visits Mason, ohio

MASON, Ohio (April 27, 2022) Chief Musician Beth Revell, from Bullhead City, Arizona, sings a solo during a United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus concert at Mason Middle School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 14:41
|Photo ID:
|7170314
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-WV624-1014
|Resolution:
|5826x3889
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|MASON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|BULLHEAD CITY, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
