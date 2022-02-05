Outgoing G1 Recognizes Incoming G1's Work During RIP/TOA

Lt. Col. CM Dyer and Sgt. Maj. David Franks from the G-1 for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) present an award of recognition to the 135th ESC's G-1 team, Lt. Col. Aaron Gibson and Sgt. Maj. Ryan Crawley, for their "hard work during the Relief in Place and Transfer of Authority." The 135th ESC will be continuing the great work of the 3rd ESC as the Operation Command Post for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in its support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

