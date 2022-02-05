Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outgoing G1 Recognizes Incoming G1's Work During RIP/TOA

    Outgoing G1 Recognizes Incoming G1's Work During RIP/TOA

    ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Sik 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. CM Dyer and Sgt. Maj. David Franks from the G-1 for the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) present an award of recognition to the 135th ESC's G-1 team, Lt. Col. Aaron Gibson and Sgt. Maj. Ryan Crawley, for their "hard work during the Relief in Place and Transfer of Authority." The 135th ESC will be continuing the great work of the 3rd ESC as the Operation Command Post for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in its support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 14:49
    Photo ID: 7170312
    VIRIN: 220502-A-NO292-229
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.54 MB
    Location: ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outgoing G1 Recognizes Incoming G1's Work During RIP/TOA, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd ESC
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    135th ESC
    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT