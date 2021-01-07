210701-N-DG679-052
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2021) Martez Mitchell, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) aircraft mechanic, checks a canopy latch mechanism from a T-6 Texan II as, Trey Warren, an apprentice with FRCSE’s Trades Apprenticeship Program, assists. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
|07.01.2021
|05.02.2022 12:42
|210701-N-DG679-052
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, 210701-N-DG679-052, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
