    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 1, 2021) Martez Mitchell, a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) aircraft mechanic, checks a canopy latch mechanism from a T-6 Texan II as, Trey Warren, an apprentice with FRCSE’s Trades Apprenticeship Program, assists. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7170088
    VIRIN: 210701-N-DG679-052
    Resolution: 3825x2550
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210701-N-DG679-052, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T-6 Texan
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

