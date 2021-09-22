210922-N-DG679-018

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2021) Sheet metal mechanic Francisco Mendoza with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) small surface shop, replaces a fairing on an F/A-18 Hornet engine compartment door. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC
    Sheet Metal Mechanic

