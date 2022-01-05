Hound Battalion first in 3rd ID to remote fire modernized Abrams tank

Pvt. Robert Byrd, the youngest Soldier in his company at 18 years old and a native of Dayton, Ohio, assigned to the "Hound Battalion," 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, remote fires the modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank for the first time at 3rd ID on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 1, 2022. The Spartan Brigade will be the most modern U.S. Army brigade in fall of 2022 and is the tip of the spear on the Marne Division's glide path to become the most modern Army division in 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

