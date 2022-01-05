Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hound Battalion first in 3rd ID to remote fire modernized Abrams tank [Image 1 of 2]

    Hound Battalion first in 3rd ID to remote fire modernized Abrams tank

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Sean Minton 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Pvt. Robert Byrd, the youngest Soldier in his company at 18 years old and a native of Dayton, Ohio, assigned to the "Hound Battalion," 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, remote fires the modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank for the first time at 3rd ID on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 1, 2022. The Spartan Brigade will be the most modern U.S. Army brigade in fall of 2022 and is the tip of the spear on the Marne Division's glide path to become the most modern Army division in 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 12:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US
    This work, Hound Battalion first in 3rd ID to remote fire modernized Abrams tank [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Sean Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    forscom
    3ID
    Modernization
    PEO GCS
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank

