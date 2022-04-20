Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington National Cemetery Aerial Photography [Image 28 of 30]

    Arlington National Cemetery Aerial Photography

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Amber Vincent 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Aerial photography looking south over Section 64 to the Air Force Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Amber Vincent / Arlington National Cemetery / unreleased)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 11:38
    Photo ID: 7169902
    VIRIN: 220420-D-CC231-762
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 16.1 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arlington National Cemetery Aerial Photography [Image 30 of 30], by Amber Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

