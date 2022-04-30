ANN ARBOR, Mich. (April 30, 2022) Musician 1st Class Chuck Bindis, left, from Cleveland, Musician 1st Class Peter Pirotte, center, from Raleigh, N.C., and Musician 1st Class Ethan Bartley, from Kansas City, Mo., perform with the United States Navy Band at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 09:50 Photo ID: 7169651 VIRIN: 220430-N-LC494-1115 Resolution: 5463x3635 Size: 11.11 MB Location: ANN ARBOR, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich. [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.