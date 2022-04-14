Captain Firestone Muntean was born in Calhoun, Tenn., and enlisted in the Navy in 1988. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, Suma Cum Laude, from Lee University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Tennessee.



Muntean graduated from Navy Basic Training in Orlando,

Fla. and Hospital Corps School in Great Lakes, Ill. She served at Mayport Medical Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. and graduated from Fleet Hospital Corpsman School, Camp Pendleton, Calif. Muntean went on to serve with Third Force Service Support Group in Okinawa, Japan, during which time she was detailed to Joint Exercise Team Spirit in Pohang, Korea. After completing her Active Duty commitment, Muntean joined the Reserve Component and supported Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.



Upon graduating from Navy Supply Corps School, Athens, Ga., Muntean was commissioned as Ensign through the Direct Commissioning Program. She

subsequently served as the Supply Department Head for Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Detachment 308 and Detachment Officer-in-Charge for Navy Cargo Handling Battalion TWELVE. Muntean mobilized to Kuwait Naval Base as Training Officer for Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. She served as Senior Supply Officer for Naval Mobile Construction Battalion TWO FOUR in Huntsville, Ala. and she later reported to Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tenn. as an Individual Augmentee Placement Officer. Muntean assumed command of Navy Operational Support Center Green Bay, Wis. following her transition to Full Time Support.



Muntean joined the staff of Chief of Navy Personnel in Washington, D.C. where she served as Fleet Requirements Officer and the Executive Assistant to Assistant Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education. Muntean commanded Navy Recruiting District San Antonio and reported to Navy Personnel Command as the Human Resources Detailer. She reaffiliated with recruiting as Deputy Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region East and she is currently Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region CENTRAL and Reserve Recruiting.



Captain Muntean is married to Mr. Paul Muntean from Milwaukee Wis. Her decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (with four gold stars), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with two gold stars), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (with three gold stars) and she is qualified as a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 10:00 Photo ID: 7169649 VIRIN: 220414-N-HS670-226 Resolution: 3295x4119 Size: 1.28 MB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Hometown: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Firestone Muntean, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.