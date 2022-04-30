ANN ARBOR, Mich. (April 30, 2022) Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik, from Simsbury, Conn., performs with the United States Navy Band at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 09:49
|Photo ID:
|7169647
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-LC494-1215
|Resolution:
|5000x3327
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|ANN ARBOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich. [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
