Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (April 30, 2022) Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik, from Simsbury, Conn., performs with the United States Navy Band at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

