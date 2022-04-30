ANN ARBOR, Mich. (April 30, 2022) Musician 1st Class Bret Magliola, from Mahwah, N.J., speaks with audience members following a performance with the United States Navy Band at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 09:49
|Photo ID:
|7169642
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-LC494-1030
|Resolution:
|5278x3512
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|ANN ARBOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich. [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
