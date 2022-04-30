Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (April 30, 2022) Musician 1st Class Bret Magliola, from Mahwah, N.J., speaks with audience members following a performance with the United States Navy Band at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

