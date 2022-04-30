Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich. [Image 1 of 10]

    Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich.

    ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. (April 30, 2022) Chief Musician William Dunn, from Canton, Ohio, poses with audience members following a performance with the United States Navy Band at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 09:49
    Photo ID: 7169641
    VIRIN: 220430-N-LC494-1049
    Resolution: 4040x2688
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: ANN ARBOR, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Ann Arbor, Mich. [Image 10 of 10], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    people
    music
    outreach

