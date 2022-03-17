Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB

Members of the Royal Saudi Air Force tours Grand Bay Range near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 17, 2022. The RSAF visited multiple locations learning about the capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II and the combat search and rescue mission-set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 09:47
|Photo ID:
|7169639
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-MA978-1096
|Resolution:
|5405x3989
|Size:
|11.13 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
