Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB

A Royal Saudi Air Force member sits in the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II and converses with a U.S. Air Force pilot from the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The RSAF visited multiple locations learning about the capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II and the combat search and rescue mission-set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

