A Royal Saudi Air Force member sits in the cockpit of an HH-60W Jolly Green II and converses with a U.S. Air Force pilot from the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The RSAF visited multiple locations learning about the capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II and the combat search and rescue mission-set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2022 09:47
|Photo ID:
|7169637
|VIRIN:
|220314-F-MA978-1191
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.89 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS
