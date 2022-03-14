U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron showcase the HH-60W Jolly Green II to members of the Royal Saudi Air Force at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The RSAF visited multiple locations learning about the capabilities of the HH-60W and the combat search and rescue mission-set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7169636 VIRIN: 220314-F-MA978-1168 Resolution: 5225x3183 Size: 8.92 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.