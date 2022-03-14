Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie Bulow-Gonterman 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron showcase the HH-60W Jolly Green II to members of the Royal Saudi Air Force at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The RSAF visited multiple locations learning about the capabilities of the HH-60W and the combat search and rescue mission-set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 09:47
    Photo ID: 7169636
    VIRIN: 220314-F-MA978-1168
    Resolution: 5225x3183
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB
    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB
    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB
    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB
    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB
    Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    Combat Search and Rescue
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    41st Rescue Squadron
    HH-60W Jolly Green II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT