Members of the Royal Saudi Air Force explore the HH-60W Jolly Green II and interact with U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2022. The RSAF visited multiple locations learning about the capabilities of the HH-60W and the combat search and rescue mission-set. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie A. Bulow-Gonterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7169635 VIRIN: 220314-F-MA978-1152 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.65 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Saudi Air Force visits Moody AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.