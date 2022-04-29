Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the Australian Defence Force Tour Frank Cable [Image 1 of 2]

    PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Liu 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospitalman Rondel Frederick, from Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), explains the ship’s dental capabilities to members of the Australian Defence Force during a shipboard tour at Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, April 28, 2022. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 23:35
    Photo ID: 7169277
    VIRIN: 220428-N-OG286-2062
    Resolution: 3727x2480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PERTH, WA, AU 
    TAGS

    tour
    Australia
    Perth
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    HMAS Stirling

