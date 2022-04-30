U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Krystalyn Coy, a recruiter with the 139th Airlift Wing, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Ryan Weber, an administration specialist, 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, are promoted to the rank of master sergeant during an awards ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 30, 2022. Both Coy and Weber contribute to the wing’s mission by helping others.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 15:19 Photo ID: 7169092 VIRIN: 220430-Z-FP794-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 742.97 KB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen are promoted to Master Sgt. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.