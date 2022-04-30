Airmen are promoted to Master Sgt.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Krystalyn Coy, a recruiter with the 139th Airlift Wing, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Ryan Weber, an administration specialist, 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, are promoted to the rank of master sergeant during an awards ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 30, 2022. Both Coy and Weber contribute to the wing’s mission by helping others.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

