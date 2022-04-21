Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family tradition: Father, son serve combined 80 years in USAF [Image 3 of 4]

    Family tradition: Father, son serve combined 80 years in USAF

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pearison 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Terry Parr stands in front of an F-4 Phantom II at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., April 21, 2022. Parr joined the Air Force in 1981 and retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

