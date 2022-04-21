U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Terry Parr stands in front of an F-4 Phantom II at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., April 21, 2022. Parr joined the Air Force in 1981 and retired in 2022 after more than 40 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joseph L. Pearison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 12:12 Photo ID: 7169001 VIRIN: 220421-Z-ZD910-1031 Resolution: 4092x2732 Size: 4.31 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family tradition: Father, son serve combined 80 years in USAF [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Joseph Pearison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.