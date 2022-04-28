GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 28, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, Assemble a heavy timber bunker during a training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7168984 VIRIN: 220428-N-RH019-0016 Resolution: 4321x2881 Size: 3.7 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Build Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.