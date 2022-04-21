Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetrius Deck with 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, based in Middle River, Maryland, prepares his work station during Southern Strike 2022 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center Gulfport, Mississippi, April 27, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is an excellent test of joint teams' ability to conduct major campaign, crisis response and security cooperation operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    This work, Computers [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SouthernStrike2022

