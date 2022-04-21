U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetrius Deck with 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, based in Middle River, Maryland, prepares his work station during Southern Strike 2022 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center Gulfport, Mississippi, April 27, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is an excellent test of joint teams' ability to conduct major campaign, crisis response and security cooperation operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

Date Taken: 04.21.2022
Date Posted: 05.01.2022
Location: GULFPORT COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MS, US