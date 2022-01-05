Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022 [Image 6 of 10]

    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 1, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) arrives in Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week Port Everglades, May. 1, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 09:17
    Photo ID: 7168961
    VIRIN: 220501-N-AW702-0006
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022
    Fleet Week Port Everglades 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    USS Lassen
    Navy Region Southeast
    U.S. Navy
    USS Delbert Black
    FWPEV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT