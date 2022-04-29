Coast Guard assists 2 people after boat allision off Islamorada

A 26-foot vessel allided with a day beacon with two people aboard near Tavernier Creek, Florida, April 29, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew embarked the two people aboard the vessel and brought them back to Station Islamorada. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 18:48
|Photo ID:
|7168862
|VIRIN:
|220429-G-G0107-1005
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|ISLAMORADA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
