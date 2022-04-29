Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard assists 2 people after boat allision off Islamorada

    Coast Guard assists 2 people after boat allision off Islamorada

    ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A 26-foot vessel allided with a day beacon with two people aboard near Tavernier Creek, Florida, April 29, 2022. A Coast Guard Station Islamorada rescue crew embarked the two people aboard the vessel and brought them back to Station Islamorada. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Day)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 18:48
    Photo ID: 7168862
    VIRIN: 220429-G-G0107-1005
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: ISLAMORADA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 2 people after boat allision off Islamorada, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    allision
    Islamorada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT