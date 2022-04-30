Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 27 of 27]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannahh Mohr 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220430-N-OG067-1227
    NORFOLK, VA. (April 30, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 3rd class Bryan Fernandez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), undoes line on cargo received from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea April 30, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah C. Mohr)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 19:26
    Photo ID: 7168792
    VIRIN: 220430-N-OG067-1227
    Resolution: 4513x3462
    Size: 690.55 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Hannahh Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

