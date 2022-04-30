220430-N-OG067-1227

NORFOLK, VA. (April 30, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 3rd class Bryan Fernandez, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), undoes line on cargo received from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea April 30, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah C. Mohr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7168792 VIRIN: 220430-N-OG067-1227 Resolution: 4513x3462 Size: 690.55 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) RAS [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Hannahh Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.