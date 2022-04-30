Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Parks, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron detachment commander, prepares his F-16 Fighting Falcon to take off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO
    This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    redeployment
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Eastern Support 2022

