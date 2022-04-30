U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Parks, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron detachment commander, prepares his F-16 Fighting Falcon to take off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7168632
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-LH638-1352
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.45 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
