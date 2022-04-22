President Egils Levits of the Republic of Latvia visits the Regional Command-East Latvian contingent on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 22, 2022. During the visit, Levits met with the RC-East command team, multi-national partner commanders, and Latvian troops who are currently in support of the KFOR mission in Kosovo to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 04:28
|Photo ID:
|7168412
|VIRIN:
|220422-Z-KT702-1232
|Resolution:
|2668x4002
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Latvian Presidential Visit [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
