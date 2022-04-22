Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian Presidential Visit [Image 7 of 9]

    Latvian Presidential Visit

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    President Egils Levits of the Republic of Latvia visits the Regional Command-East Latvian contingent on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 22, 2022. During the visit, Levits met with the RC-East command team, multi-national partner commanders, and Latvian troops who are currently in support of the KFOR mission in Kosovo to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 04:28
    Photo ID: 7168412
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-KT702-1232
    Resolution: 2668x4002
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Presidential Visit [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

