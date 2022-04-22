President Egils Levits of the Republic of Latvia visits the Regional Command-East Latvian contingent on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 22, 2022. During the visit, Levits met with the RC-East command team, multi-national partner commanders, and Latvian troops who are currently in support of the KFOR mission in Kosovo to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 04:28 Photo ID: 7168409 VIRIN: 220422-Z-KT702-1238 Resolution: 3745x2497 Size: 4.96 MB Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvian Presidential Visit [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.