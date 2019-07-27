Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, Fort Huachuca and USAICoE commanding general, spoke at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) candlelight vigil held at Warrior Sentinel Field, April 29. "Sexual violence is at its core, a devastating abuse of power. One that affects people of every age, race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, socio-economic background and religion,” he told those in attendance.
SAAPM wraps up at Fort Huachuca with candlelight vigil following month of events
