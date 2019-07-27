Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, Fort Huachuca and USAICoE commanding general, spoke at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) candlelight vigil held at Warrior Sentinel Field, April 29. "Sexual violence is at its core, a devastating abuse of power. One that affects people of every age, race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, socio-economic background and religion,” he told those in attendance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2019 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7168304 VIRIN: 190727-A-JY347-226 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.49 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM wraps up at Fort Huachuca with candlelight vigil following month of events, by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.