Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAAPM wraps up at Fort Huachuca with candlelight vigil following month of events

    SAAPM wraps up at Fort Huachuca with candlelight vigil following month of events

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2019

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, Fort Huachuca and USAICoE commanding general, spoke at the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) candlelight vigil held at Warrior Sentinel Field, April 29. "Sexual violence is at its core, a devastating abuse of power. One that affects people of every age, race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, socio-economic background and religion,” he told those in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2019
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7168304
    VIRIN: 190727-A-JY347-226
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM wraps up at Fort Huachuca with candlelight vigil following month of events, by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SAAPM wraps up at Fort Huachuca with candlelight vigil following month of events

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAAPM
    USAICoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT