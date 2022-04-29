Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John Rich Visits Screaming Eagle soldiers during Operation Lethal Eagle II [Image 1 of 2]

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jordy Harris 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division received a visit and performance from country music artist John Rich on April 29, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Soldiers are part of a division training exercise called Operation Lethal Eagle II. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) could be called on to deploy at any time to support operations abroad. Training during Operation Lethal Eagle II prepares the Soldiers of the 101st to be ready when the nation calls.
    (Photos by Spc. Jordy Harris, U.S Army, 101st Airborne Division Unit Public Affairs Representative)

    Fort Campbell
    John
    country
    rich
    OLEII

