John Rich Visits Screaming Eagle soldiers during Operation Lethal Eagle II

Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division received a visit and performance from country music artist John Rich on April 29, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The Soldiers are part of a division training exercise called Operation Lethal Eagle II. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) could be called on to deploy at any time to support operations abroad. Training during Operation Lethal Eagle II prepares the Soldiers of the 101st to be ready when the nation calls.

(Photos by Spc. Jordy Harris, U.S Army, 101st Airborne Division Unit Public Affairs Representative)

