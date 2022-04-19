Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-8A Poseidon Taxis on Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    P-8A Poseidon Taxis on Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    MISAWA, Japan (April 19, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, taxis on an apron at Misawa Air Base following a mission in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, April 19. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 19:55
    Photo ID: 7168173
    VIRIN: 220419-N-CR843-0103
    Resolution: 3008x2008
    Size: 299.4 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-8A Poseidon Taxis on Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    C7F
    CTF72
    VP8

